





“Snuggle,” she said,

a two-syllable passport

to another world—

the world in which

she is more dream

than mask, more breath

than task, her softness

inviting my softness,

and I slipped beside

her dream-scented body

and curled myself

into her shape,

one arm draped

across her weight,

and matched my inhale

to her inhale, matched

my every exhale to hers

and listened as once again

sleep took her,

and she was not curious,

not smart, not funny,

not brave, but so deeply

herself, and how could I not

fall deeper in love,

a pilgrim in this realm

of sweet defenselessness,

the silken luff of our breaths

weaving around us

like a cocoon.

