

for Kathy Jepson who lives and works in the San Miguel River Canyon





Some people are rivers—

always moving, always in flow.

Wherever they are,

life flourishes. They nourish,

they support, they sustain,

and they change the shape

of the landscape—

carving new paths around obstacles,

softening what is sharp.

Some people are rivers—

the lifeblood of a valley.

Forceful at times,

at other times gentle,

but constant, so constant

you could take them for granted—

like a woman with a headset

and a clipboard,

a pencil tucked in her hair

standing behind a curtain

so others can shine.

Some people are rivers.

You know who they are

because all around them

everything is growing,

everything they touch.

And you realize you can’t imagine

being without them—

everywhere you look,

you see how quietly,

how powerfully

they have transformed the world.

Like this: Like Loading...