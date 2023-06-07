

There was that year

when my mother

turned used ribbons,

thin paper plates

and gold-painted plastic grapes

into a celebration.

Our small family sat

around an old oak table

and made hats

from the strange collection.

How festive it was,

so much more than enough.

Fifty years later

I remember the joy

when we tied those plates

onto our heads.

They were scraps, trash—

the miraculous kind

that needs only love

to make it shine—

scraps like this day, like words,

like ribbons of memory.







