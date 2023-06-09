They’re small, the flowers

of mountain mahogany—

little white and red trumpets

with barely a scent, but

today, on a trail lined

with millions of tiny blossoms,

the air was hung with sweet perfume

and I breathed deeper,

as if with each pull

I could bring beauty into my lungs.



When I lose faith

that my smallest actions

make a difference,

let me remember myself as one of millions,

remember the wonder of walking today

through the bushes in bloom.

Hours later the scent is long gone,

but I can’t unknow

how sweet it is.

