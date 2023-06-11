

The secret, she says, is to put yourself

in the mindset of the thing that is lost.

And so it is she finds her lover’s shoes,

her misplaced keys, the coin I thought

was missing. It’s her superpower,

she says. I just think to myself,

if I were a key, where would I be?



For years, I have felt this—

how she imagines her way inside me,

enters me like sunshine inside water,

shining until, I, too, feel found.

