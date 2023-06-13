





Walking in the sweet honey

and musky scented woods,

I keep searching for what smells

so good, until finally I let

myself be content to walk

in the woods with a honey scent,

and I give up for a time

on naming the world,

and let a step be a step,

let a scent be a scent

and know only I am lucky,

lucky to walk in the musky woods,

the air so refreshing, so sweet.

Like this: Like Loading...