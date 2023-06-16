



Hey friends, I am just THRILLED to share with you the next release from my new spoken word album. Dark Praise will come out in its entirety on July 14, but my guitarist Steve Law and I are releasing a sneak peak! The whole album is in celebration of the dark and all the ways it nourishes us–fostering reflection, communion, receptivity, dreams, intimacy, and … as this poem explores, abandon, pleasure and trust. I hope you enjoy “Wild Rose Goes for a Ride with God”–in which my alter ego and God go on a date one night … PLEASE SHARE IT!



You can download the single on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music and more.

You can pre-purchase the album for $15 on Band Camp.

Poetry by Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer

Music by Steve Law

Art by Marisa S. White, “Caught a Ride with the Moon”

Video by Tony Jeannette