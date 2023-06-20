She is over nine decades old,

this woman playing Pitbull

and Taylor Swift. Now run,

she says, and we do our best

to get somewhere by going nowhere

in the turquoise pool.

And she smiles as she tells us

to crisscross our arms, palms facing in,

to scissor our legs as if we are skiing,

to work harder, to make it our best.

I laugh like a child because it’s fun,

this hour when we play in the water,

frisky as ducklings, tender as saplings

inside old trunks, joyful

as old women who remember

how good it feels to be buoyant

as geese, resilient as ourselves.

Like this: Like Loading...