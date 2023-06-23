



Before my eyes are open,

I reach across the bed

to find my mother’s arm

atop the comforter

still heavy with sleep.

I settle my fingers there

like a butterfly landing

on a flower the same color

as its wings. Grateful

for this simple proof

she is here, soft and breathing

beside me, I fall back asleep,

my hand still touching her.

Long after we wake,

I still feel it in my hand,

not her arm itself,

but the reaching.

