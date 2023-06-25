Today it is somehow easy to know I will die.

Meeting mortality feels as possible, as natural

as inviting someone over for tea.

Caffeine or no caffeine, I ask.

Mortality shrugs as if it’s all the same.

I settle on the new tea I bought yesterday,

assam with rose petals. It’s dark and floral

and makes the mouth come alive.

You’re really not afraid of me today?

mortality asks. I shrug and say, Not right now.

We sip from our cups and stare out at the field

where the wind is whipping the tall grasses

in rhythmic pulses. “It’s good,” says mortality.

I nod. And we sit in content silence.

There just isn’t much to say.

When our cups are empty, mortality

doesn’t leave. It occurs to me then

my invitation to tea wasn’t necessary.

Mortality was already here.

It moves with me as I rise to clear the dishes,

as I wash the cups, as I walk out

into the wind, into the field.

