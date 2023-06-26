





Let longing be longing.

Though it rises in me

with insistent hunger.

Though it clutches for my heart

with outstretched hands,

pins me with pleading eyes

Let longing be longing.

Never has it worked

to pretend I don’t hear it

as it shouts its demands

or charms me with silken promises.



In a vision I said no to the longing,

and the longing only grew

like a shadow on the wall.

But when I said yes, longing, I see you—

(and what was it that was saying yes?

a voice not me, but through me)—

the yes filled me like a warm and golden glow,

color of sunrise, color of pollen,

and there was nothing it could not touch—

this woman, this longing,

the shadow itself.



Where does this yes come from?

I don’t know. But now everything

is infused with its light

and the longing is longing

and I am a woman who sometimes longs

for what she cannot have.

Even the no is shining.





