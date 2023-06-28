There was a time I knew in days

how long it had been since you died.

There was a time when every Saturday

signified another week, when the fourteenth

marked another month. I don’t know when

I stopped counting, when the days and weeks

and months no longer felt like mules

tethered to the post of that day,

each of them carrying the terrible weight

of your loss. Now the moments are more like birds.

I fly on them. The memory of you flies with me.

