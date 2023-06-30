for Paula





On your birthday,

I light a candle in my kitchen.

There is no cake, no singing,

no balloons, no streamers,

but there is love

and there is this small light

that no one will blow out.

It will burn all night,

this little flame that celebrates

the enormity of your life—

you, more sun than candlelight.

you, more blaze than glimmer.

Even thousands of miles away,

I feel your warmth—since we met,

it’s never left me.

I see the world with that light.

