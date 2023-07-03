One day, perhaps, I will be as fearless

as I was last night in my dream—

when I went careening over the high cliff,

and as I entered free fall, I thought,

wow, this is it, you really did it this time—

and as the air rushed past my face

I thought If these are your last few moments,

can you choose to enjoy them?

In every other dream of falling,

I fell into fear, a deep clenching.

But this time my arms unfurled full length,

my legs spread, my eyes widened,

and I gave myself to the falling.

God, I was free.

When I landed face first on a rooftop,

I was, for a time, motionless, bruised,

breathless, and then, sweet miracle,

thrilled by the fall, I walked away,

so much life in every step.

