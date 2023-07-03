Not that I was lost

as I climbed through

the rocks and meadowrue,

I just didn’t know

where I was going,

but every step felt

like a small arrival

and no one step

felt like a place to rest;

the trail was sometimes

too faint to trust

and my legs were tired

and dusty and I was

sweaty and sticky,

while on my face,

I could feel it,

the truest smile

opened like sky

above the horizon

as I moved higher

through each switchback,

the town below

smaller and smaller,

then gone.



Like this: Like Loading...