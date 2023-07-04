





We sat in the grass

on my grandparents’ lawn

and watched fireworks

above the lagoon,

and as the sky glittered

gold and red and silver

and the humid air boomed

with the rapture of celebration,

my family a chorus of awe.

And the fireflies put on a show

of their own, and no one I loved

had died. How magic it all was.

Oh, how we ooohed, we ahhhed.

