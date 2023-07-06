



I say I love you,

and then I start singing.

I say I want you,

and then I fill in

each moment

with conversation,

with stories, with music,

with the tap, tap, tap

of my antsy foot.

Silence, I come to your altar

with hymns, with prayers,

when all you ask of me

is that I come to you.

With this confession,

already I feel you

spreading through my body

like the scent after rain,

my cells opening to you,

you filling them with all

that glorious nothing.

