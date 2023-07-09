



There is a long ridgeline

below the towering spire

of Lizard Head summit

where the alpine clover

grow in vast pink mounds

and their sweet scent

suffuses the high, thin air

with a perfume so strong

not even today’s wind

could blow it away.

For long moments we were held

by the fragrance

the way insects

are preserved in amber—

it stilled us completely.

We belonged to the beauty.

With deep, intentional breaths

we pulled the floral sweetness

into our beings

until everything was clover,

clover, clover.



