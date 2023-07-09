





From across the stack of bottled water

the man who lost his beloved wife

and the woman who lost her beloved son

recognized each other and stopped.

Can I hug you? he said. And they met

in the center of the aisle.

They stood there long moments,

heart to heart, while all around them

the carts continued to roll

and the shoppers shopped

and the checkers checked

and the strawberries were ripe and on sale.

And though no one took their picture,

no one noticed them at all,

in that moment their hearts,

already expanded by grief,

expanded even more.

They became their hearts.

