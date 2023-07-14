I am suddenly wildly sure

my life is very possible.

I am not asked to leap off cliffs

on a motorcycle or land a parachute

on a runaway train. Not expected

to pickpocket diabolical masterminds.

Not forced to drive a car backwards

down a long set of stairs in a crowded city

while handcuffed to someone else.

In fact, all I’m asked to do

is have a few conversations that,

upon reflection,

don’t seem so difficult to have after all.

Just one word in front of another.

No guns, no swords, no knives.

No one chasing me with a pipe.

All I need are a few well-placed adjectives,

like sorry, like grateful.

A few true nouns,

like connection. Like love.

Like this: Like Loading...