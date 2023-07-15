





And there you are, eating marshmallows

off the gingerbread house

and sledding down the hill to the pond.

You’re in a frothy pink tutu.

You’re covered in mud.

You’re wearing my hot red dress.

You’re Monsieur Lafayette. You’re a ninja.

A pirate. Chinese take-out. A unicorn.

You’re swimming. You’re swinging.

You’re curled up, asleep in my bed.

So many of these moments

I know you don’t remember,

but I do, and I marvel now

how every moment of your life

has made you into you.

There are moments I would snapshot if I could,

the back of your head as you snuggle into me

on the couch in the morning,

the curl of your fingers

as they reach toward my hand,

the sweet lump of you under the covers

before I try to wake you,

the joy in you that slips beyond the frame.

