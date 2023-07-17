



I can’t unnotice this fist

that has grabbed my chest

and squeezes it hard, this prickly balloon

that seems to have blown itself up

in my belly. To be still today

is to notice that so much inside me

is writhing, squirming, thrashing.

Hello discomfort. Hello agitation.

Hello wishing that stillness

could be more still.

Eyes closed, I watch myself

as I sit in the middle of the empty room,

sunlight stretching across the floor

in bright and angled shapes.

I zoom out and see the whole house.

Zoom out farther and see the yard, the trees.

Zoom out until I see our small town,

then a blur of green and brown,

then the familiar blue and green curve of the earth.

As it spins and orbits, the earth is anything but still,

and yet such spaciousness surrounds it.

Oh, sweet woman sitting still in your room

with your hand on your heart

and a world of thrust and upheaval

spinning inside you,

right now, it’s like this.

You’re being moved. You’re still.

It’s like this.



*



Um, yeah … so if you read yesterday’s poem, I have to laugh… yesterday being still felt so easy, so simple, so open, so, well yummy. And then today??? Oh friends. This is one of the great gifts of poetry–every day the chance to notice what is here. And every day, the same thing feels so new.



On my daily program “The Poetic Path,” I use the tag “Seeing the same world in a new way … with poems.” If you haven’t checked out this other daily offering, perhaps consider it. It’s an app for your phone, found on the Ritual Wellbeing app. Unlike the daily poems, i curate them … and it’s a chance to hear the poems aloud. I always talk a little about where they came from and how they were written, then read the poem again, and then offer an optional writing/thinking prompt for you. There is a monthly or annual fee for Ritual–and there are MANY other programs available on it. You can try it out for free. If you’re interested, from your phone visit HERE.

