You might be standing in line at the bank,

Perhaps taking out the trash after midnight,

the moon somehow too bright.

If you can predict the quick tears, the tight throat,

that’s not the ambush. That’s just grief.

The ambush comes when you’re laughing.

Or when you’re eating popcorn.

Or when you drive by a parking lot

where once you practiced parallel parking

with the one who is no longer here.

The ambush might come when you’ve just

put on mascara. Or when you’re talking

on the phone to customer service.

Or when you’re dusting the piano

where once your loved one sat

and practiced the theme

to Pirates of the Caribbean

over and over and over. And over.

And then you’re crying again.

Not that you mind it.

Not that you’re surprised.

You don’t even apologize anymore.

This is what happens now.

It’s what love looks like.

You call it life.

