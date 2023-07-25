It means, “We don’t know.”

It means, “I refuse to judge you.”

It means, “Too much is at stake

to pretend I’m aware when I’m not.”

It means, “Oh, self, you have tried

to build a fortress out of scribbles,

but the world is a giant eraser.”

It means, “Sometimes the root

offers more shade than the tree.”

It means, “There is so much

we don’t understand.”

It means, “Here, let me

meet you with open hands.”



Like this: Like Loading...