I listen as she spins

gold out of words,

infusing the room

with grail and goddess,

with Celtic greens

and Grecian blues,

until the whole room

is glowing and golden, lit

by her love for the world.

Stories are, perhaps,

are one of the simplest

proofs that miracles exist.

Look how before

there was only a room.

Now everything

and everyone in it

is shining, changed,

drenched in grace.

Like this: Like Loading...