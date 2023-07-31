

I would carry your ache

if I could. Would carry the throb

and the raw fury, would dress



your wounds with a salve of full moon

and the gold of the tall summer grass.

I would wrap you in the softest song,



and whisper blood-true prayers

so quietly they resemble the sound

of petals falling—something more felt



than understood. And because

I cannot carry your ache, I do

what the helpless do. I love you.



With my own broken open heart,

I love you. With every breath, every blink,

I Iove you. There is a peace



that comes when we deeply

lean into the ache. I wish you

that courage, that peace.

