Outside the kitchen door,

your large green crocs sit, empty.

I slip my feet into them

and shuffle around the porch.

Life went on, I say to the air, to you.

I scuffle past the cinquefoil

with its plentiful yellow blooms,

shamble past the small and robust lilac bush

friends gave us after you died.

Look at all this life, I say to you,

to the air. It’s in everything.

It’s in me, too, this burgeoning.

And then I’m crying with the all of it—

the fierce sun and the blur of hummingbirds

and the ache in my chest and

the green in the field and

the terrible, wondrous truth—

Life goes on. For a long time,

I shuffle and talk to the air.

As always, your silence speaks back.

I listen to it beneath the rush

of the river, hear it beneath the birds,

sense it beneath the shush

of the wind in the grass.



