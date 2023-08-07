

There was a time I believed

we need to tell each other who we are

so you can know me, so I can know you.



Now, I see how words, too,

can be like little masks, little disguises

we can use to hide.



I don’t want to hide anymore.

I want to find the most naked words—

words with no ribbons, no sparkle,



no paint—and speak in the barest

of tongues. I want to speak with you

blood to blood, breath to breath,



grief to grief, fear to fear.

I want to know you and be known

by whatever it is that resonates



inside the words—

a raw and vibrant IS, IS, IS

that pulses between us



like a common heartbeat—

the way two living heart cells

from two different people,



when placed together in a petri dish,

will find a shared rhythm

and sustain it. This is how



I want to meet you—

two silences becoming one silence,

two dancers becoming one dance.







