Beneath the masks, beneath the names,

beneath ideals, beneath the shoulds

is a thrumming, ecstatic atomic swirl,

unseen and omnipresent, inescapable

and holy—a divine blurring of being,

a realm of charge and energy—

most of it empty space. Sometimes,

I remember this. Perhaps walking

in the woods or standing in the midst

of a city’s whir, perhaps working in the kitchen

or singing in a choir, I remember

who we really are, remember

not with mind but with being,

and I’m lost in it, found in it,

alive in the cloud of it, astonished

with the sacred design of it,

elegant soup of it,

elemental swirl of it all.

How is it I sometimes

see only woman, man,

cottonwood, spider, self, other,

other, other, other?

We walk this journey

of separation together.

Oh being who is lonely,

remember?

