The sunflowers, which came from seeds

no hand planted, now overshadow



the tomatoes, the eggplant,

the gardener, the beans.



They branch out across the pathways

and teem with bees and wasps.



Perhaps your heart, too,

knows something of exuberance,



knows what it’s like to burst

into an explosion of golden joy,



not just savoring the moment,

but growing more wildly into it,



reaching in all directions,

certain of its own beauty



and living to share it.

