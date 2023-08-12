





Strange how the body remembers

everything about this time of year—

the angle of light, the hue of sky,



the scent of almost rain,

the shape of the green beans

twisting on the vine. It remembers



the cool of the basement,

the curl of my hand as it slid

into his hand, remembers



the tilt of the hill where we drove,

the droning of bees in the sunflowers,

the brief blaze of fireflies.



It’s as if the shock of his death

opened every door of every sense

so I was flooded with life,



imprinted with the thisness of everything.

In these days leading up to his death,

life rings me, bell-like, again and again,



and I chime, charged with memory,

amazed how my own emptiness

is what allows for the world



to make in me such music,



so vital, so clear, so raw.

