

with thanks to Rae





Inside the glass bottle,

the wine from Sangiovese grapes—

aged in oak barrels for three years—

continues to age,

losing its youthful fruitiness,

becoming more heady,

more sour cherry, more rose.

A glass of such wine is like

a drinkable love letter to change.

So when the sommelier’s wife

gifts me a vintage from the year

my son was born,

I taste more than raspberry,

dried flowers, coconut and tobacco.

I taste deep red.

I taste rolling down grassy hills

and painting our faces with mud.

I taste sleepless nights and midnight fears.

Homework at the table.

Camping in the desert.

The vinosity of devotion.

Late summer swims in the pond.

The glass empty long before

I wish it were done.

