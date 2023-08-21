Hi friends–

sorry for the radio silence for four days–it was a WHIRLWIND trip to Yosemite, in which my husband and daughter and I had SO MUCH FUN, even as (in part because) things were, um, crazy, and include airport closures, leaving a phone on the plane, leaving Fresno at midnight to drive four hours through Yosemite over Tioga Pass in the dark to arrive at our hotel at 4 a.m., my daughter had food poisoning and was up all night sick, and returning to Fresno to wake up at 3:30 a.m. for our flight home … sooooooo you see why I wasn’t sending out poems!!!



But here they are …



and now we return to our regularly scheduled daily sending of poems!!

Hugs to you,

Rosemerry

One Remembering





after a four-hour delay

staring out the round window at stars—

forgetting what time is