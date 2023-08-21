Hi friends–
sorry for the radio silence for four days–it was a WHIRLWIND trip to Yosemite, in which my husband and daughter and I had SO MUCH FUN, even as (in part because) things were, um, crazy, and include airport closures, leaving a phone on the plane, leaving Fresno at midnight to drive four hours through Yosemite over Tioga Pass in the dark to arrive at our hotel at 4 a.m., my daughter had food poisoning and was up all night sick, and returning to Fresno to wake up at 3:30 a.m. for our flight home … sooooooo you see why I wasn’t sending out poems!!!
But here they are …
and now we return to our regularly scheduled daily sending of poems!!
Hugs to you,
Rosemerry
One Remembering
after a four-hour delay
staring out the round window at stars—
forgetting what time is
Oh my! That is, eh, quite the adventure! I am glad you arrived safe and relatively sound. Had you been before? It is truly an incredible place to experience. Come back for a relaxing stay somday!