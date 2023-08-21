



Tuolomne Meadows, Yosemite





The meadow is a vast embrace for light

and does not prepare for predicted rain.

White slabs of granite gather warmth

in their mass with no thought

of storm, and for a sun-drunk moment,

unshackled from purpose,

I’m undone from myself,

more becoming, less someone,

less trajectory, more field,

more attention to cinquefoil, dragonfly,

thin sweetness of mountain air.

In loving the world that is, I am exactly here

Buzz of fly. Beat of heart. Path of ant.

Beat of heart. Dry needles. Dry moss.

Beat of heart. Beat of heart.

Sage. Beat of heart. Stone. Beat

of heart. Deep spring. Tall pine.

Beat of heart. Beat of heart.





