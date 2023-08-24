

I think of how the narrow blue bodies

of the dragonfly ancestors

once skimmed clear lakes—

over a hundred million years

before the great diplodocus

came to wade—

how they flew through the Permian,

the Cretaceous, through mornings,

through meteors, through floods,

through to the Holocene, to now.

How much change they have seen

before coming to balance here

on the reeds beside me,

their bodies like thin blue proofs

of resilience, endurance, constancy.

Meanwhile, the sun is disappearing

below the horizon.

Meanwhile this heart, too,

is learning to adapt, to become

something as surprising as beauty

that survives great challenge,

something as durable, as delicate

as gossamer wings.

Happy Birthday, Suzi! This one’s for you!!!