

Balanced together on a paddleboard

my daughter and I float across the pond.

Already we’ve splashed and tipped

and swum and squealed. Already

we’ve followed dozens of blue dragonflies

with our eyes and greeted

the crawdads that cling to the reeds.

We’ve wrestled and tussled

and dunked and dried and now

we lie on our backs and glide

in the late August sun

and warmth seeps into our skin.

She tells me stories, and my eyes are closed,

and I think, This is why I am alive.

And if the moment is somehow made sweeter

because we’ve been intimate with death,

that is something seen only in retrospect.

In the moment, we are sunbeam and story

and the tickle of damselflies

that land on our skin. We are the aimless drift

from light to light.



