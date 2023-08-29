



I want to trace the rings of your heart

the way I would trace tree rings—

not to count them

but to honor each season of you.

I want to touch my fingertips

to your scars, want to learn

your heart’s stories, find clues

of how you became who you are.

I want to press my palms

to your heart and praise

how it is we grow,

even in disaster, even in drought,

want to praise the dark center,

the time-thick bark, the record

of the ordinary days. I want

to chart the thin slivers of your wounds

and let my hands speak love,

want to tell you in a language

of quiet touch, I see you.





