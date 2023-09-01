

Alone in the kitchen

after midnight

with a small glass

of Sazerac

and a heart full

of wonder,

a woman might

feel herself soften—

softness in her thoughts

and softness in her breath

and softness in the way

she holds her shoulders,

her head—

as if she knows

in this moment

no one needs her

to be anything but

a woman alone

in the kitchen

with a small glass

of Sazerac,

sweet fragrance of anise

tendrillling into her nose.



