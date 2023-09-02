





We leave the desert flats of Australia

and the axe and the snakes and the flames

and walk into the quiet, starlit night



and become two characters in our own lives.

This is the part where the mother and daughter

lean into each other and walk extra close



so they can speak in tones so low

the audience can’t hear their words.

The camera follows them with a low angle tracking shot



focused on where their hands are joined,

then it tilts to the sky to end the scene

in an extremely wide shot where our characters



are barely a blip on the screen,

surrounded by infinite mystery,

the stars, the only lights.



