

-for Christy G. and all who are having a hard time

When you can’t even pretend

to know what comes next,

when what has happened

has stripped your heart

and left you naked and unsteady,

when little seems to tether you

to the world of things, the world

of schedules, the world of the known,

when you are unable to anything,

this is when we might learn at last

how it is we are carried by infinite love—

how we float in the hearts of others,

buoyed by their tenderness, their prayers.

How all the love we have ever given

is still present inside us,

in fact, it has become us.