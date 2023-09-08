

Perhaps you, too, have experienced a lack of sleep after a time of emotional upheaval. In “In Those Quiet Hours,” a poem from my new poetry album DARK PRAISE, I explore how that time transformed from being a problem to being a gift–how those hours became intimate and generous. The poem is accompanied by the sensitive, haunting music of guitarist Steve Law, and has a gorgeous piece of art specifically made for this poem by fine art photographer Marisa S. White. And the video is made by the intuitive, talented Tony Jeannette. I am so grateful for my collaborators who made this poem come to life. You can watch the video here, You can also download “In Those Quiet Hours” (and the entire album) on Spotify, iTunes, or anywhere you listen to music. You can also buy the album, which celebrates all the ways the dark nourishes us, on Bandcamp and support its creation.

