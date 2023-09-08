Monday, September 11

Secret Agents of Change, Operation: Finn

8:30 a.m. mountain time

Would you like to secretly spread kindness? Connect with others who are also quietly and joyfully engaging in a secret mission to bring joy and positivity to the world? Please join me and my amazing co-spy master for a new mission–Operation: Finn. On my son’s birthday, we’ll be carrying love light into the world. Join a live zoom call on Monday morning, and we’ll not only hear a poem and announce the mission, but we will also have some time to connect and share ideas. Or join via replay…we will post the prompt in our Secret Agents of Change Facebook Group. If you want to sign up to receive emails alerting you to missions, visit here.

To attend the zoom, click here

Wednesday, September 13

All the Honey: The Poems Behind the Poems

5:30-7 p.m. mountain time

How are poems in conversation with other poems? How can we use poems we love as inspiration for our own writing? Join me for a reading/conversation/prompt session with Phyllis Cole-Dai (co-editor of the Poetry of Presence Anthologies). I’ll read poems that inspired the poems in my new book–read the poems I wrote in response, and offer lots of prompts for you to play with later so you can write your own poems, too. For more information or to register, click here.

*

Tuesday, September 26

What to Say about Silence, What Silence Says

6-7 p.m. mountain time

It’s a paradox, of course, to talk about silence, but that’s what we’ll do—exploring silence through poetry. In this 50-minute webinar-format thoughtshop, join Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer as she reads poems from many poets, converses about them, and then offers prompts to leap into your own writing. A jolt of inspiration for your creative practice. Limited ﻿scholarships are available. Please contact events@ragandbale.org. To register or for more information, click here.

*



Exploring Poetry of Presence: Reading & Writing to Open the Heart

5 weeks on Tuesdays from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM (MST): 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31, 11/7

OR

5 weeks on Wednesdays from 10:00 AM – 12:00PM (MST): 10/11, 10/18, 10/25, 11/1, 11/8

How can writing poems help us enter the world with more curiosity, more wonder, more compassion, more love—especially when things seem difficult? Each week, we’ll read poems in the anthology Poetry of Presence II: More Mindfulness Poems edited by Ruby R. Wilson and Phyllis Cole-Dai, poems chosen “to crack open the tough stuff and spill out the light,” poems that invite us to “practice mindfulness smack dab in the middle of our busy lives.” And each week, we’ll leap into our own writing. These are small classes, limited to 12 people each.

Rosemerry will be drawing from her book, Exploring Poetry of Presence II: Prompts to Deepen Your Writing Practice. You don’t need this companion book, but you will need to have the anthology from Ruby R. Wilson and Phyllis Cole-Dai in hand to participate in class.

Register here for Tuesdays.

Register here for Wednesdays.



*

Tuesday, November 14

Hello, Death: Meeting Our Own Mortality

6-7 p.m. mountain time

Part of showing up for our own lives is considering our own deaths. How might poetry help us explore mortality with grace, humor, honesty and wonder? In this 50-minute webinar-format thoughtshop, join Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer as she reads poems from many poets, converses about them, and then offers prompts to leap into your own writing. A jolt of inspiration for your creative practice. Limited ﻿scholarships are available. Please contact events@ragandbale.org. To register, visit here.