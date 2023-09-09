

I slipped into the river by choice

and the current did not steal me away.

All around me was golden light.

I pulled my hands through clear water,

then raised them to the sky,

To my surprise, I had gathered

from below the surface a shimmering amethyst glitter

now suspended and radiant in the air.



When I woke, I recalled a dream

from two years ago, such desperate days.

I’d fallen in the river by accident

and the current pulled me quickly from shore.

No choice but go through long rapids.

Muddy waves crashed over me.

Whirlpools pulled me down.

I knew it would be hard. I knew I could swim.



Oh, swimmer, you have been carried

by the waters that would drown you.

Great waves. Strong forces. The silt falling out.

Of course, you are weeping with grief, with wonder.



