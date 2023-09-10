for Finn Thilo Trommer, September 11, 2004-August 14, 2021





Though you said yes to something

that was not this life, your birthday

is no less a celebration. Though you



are not here to blow out candles,

not here to wake with balloons,

though you are here as disappearance,



though I meet this day with tears,

my heart still rises to revel in ways

your life still changes my life,



your life still changes the world.

It will never be finished, this love.

It will never finished, this learning



what it is to be born, to die,

to live into ourselves, to choose love

again and again. Though tears.



Though ache. Though crumple. Though clench.

It will never be finished, this practice

of remembering love. Again. And again.

Like this: Like Loading...