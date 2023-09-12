





Memories pile on each other

like leaves in autumn,

each one charged with sweetness

or sorrow or worry or bliss.

Soon, the stack is over my head.

I fall in, the way a child might fall

into the pile—letting gravity take me

with no thought of catching myself

from the fall. What surprises is

that even as I am buried in memories,

I am not crushed by their weight.

Even as I roll in all the feelings they bring,

there is a peace that does not leave,

a peace that stays and asks nothing of me.

I once believed I could only know peace

when there was no tumult, no upheaval.

Now, in the wild chaos of it all,

I feel how peace is also here—

a peace so constant that while I tremble,

while I struggle, it breathes me.

