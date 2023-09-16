

with enormous thanks to Kristen





In this story, the grave keeper

is a woman named Kristen.

She plants grass seed

where soils have been disturbed.

She pulls weeds by the roots

instead of poisoning them.

She learns the birthdays of the dead.

When a mother comes to sit

by her child’s tombstone,

the grave keeper gives her space,

but as the mother leaves,

she offers her a quiet smile, a hug.

Kristen knows the name of the child.

In this story, when the mother

leaves the graveyard,

dead flowers in her hands,

she is filled with no less grief,

but there is something generous

alive in her now, too,

soft as the new grass that thrives

around her son’s headstone,

loving as the grave keeper’s voice

when she whispered, Happy Birthday.

When the mother tells this story,

she weeps every time.

It’s not for sorrow

tears slip from her eyes.

Like this: Like Loading...