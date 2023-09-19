(on the night before a difficult day)





Because I can’t be there now to hold him,

I will my brother’s pillow to be more soft,

will it to offer him the deep magic

no pillow actually owns—will it

to bring him dreams in which

the light is gold and the air

smells of dark violets and

white trillium like it did

when we were kids.

I want his dreams

to feel so real, so

full of love he

wakes with

a smile as

inevitable

as today.



