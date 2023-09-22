for Brad and James





Around the old barnwood table,

we drink coffee and tea and talk

about fathers and hawk migrations,

holding hands and peacock feathers,

and if there is somewhere a clock

that ticks, I don’t hear it—as if

everything’s stopped—

the Monarchs ever winging

above the butterfly bush and

the mounds of rudbeckia

ever opening into exuberant gold

and the hydrangea forever blushing

into pale pink tips and the deep

green woods ever balanced

at the edge of fall.

I know they don’t last,

these honey-slow hours,

but somehow they do,

as if already it’s years from now

and we are still sitting

around the old barnwood table,

nowhere else to be,

our laughter still rising,

the flowers still blooming,

our mugs still warm in our hands.

Like this: Like Loading...