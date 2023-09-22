I have been stunned, humbled and opened with gratefulness for all the love that has flooded our family the last two years. I wrote this poem a while ago, exploring how sometimes our own darkness is a chance to be amazed by the light of others, and now it’s part of the new album, DARK PRAISE.

Featuring guitar by Steve Law, art by Marisa S. White, and the video skills of Tony Jeannette, I want to send this poemvideo very personally to every one of you who helped to carry me. I cry almost every time I try to read this poem aloud (I know, not too surprising) just thinking of how grateful I am.

THIS is for you. Please share it with others who have brought light to your darkest times. You can download this track and the whole album on Spotify or iTunes for free. You can also support the album by buying it on Bandcamp.