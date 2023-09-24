

The woman at the farmstand

with the smile in her eyes

sold me a vase with pink dahlias,

pink zinnias, white daisies

and two stems of mint.

Even with all that beauty

waiting for me in the car,

I cried in the grocery store

when the woman I hadn’t seen in years

asked how my son was doing.

When I told her he had chosen

to take his life, she cried, too.

And the stranger who overheard

our conversation cried, too,

and pulled us into her generous arms

and we hugged by the checkout,

laughing and crying in an unlikely

knot of compassion.

I don’t want or need

to be freed from grief—

don’t want to forget the loss

or pretend it didn’t happen.

I want to live in a world

where the broken heart

might meet other broken hearts,

a world where pink dahlias open

in extravagant loveliness,

a world where I, too,

might open, might know beauty,

despite the fact I have been cut.





